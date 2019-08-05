FLORENCE Rev. Claude Edward Hurley, Sr., 89, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, after an illness.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Gospel Temple Worship Center with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be private. Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the family of Rev. Hurley.He was born in Greeneville, Tennessee, a son of the late Robert M. and Essie Busler Hurley. He graduated from Holmes Theological Seminary in 1964 with a Bachelor's of Sacred Literature. He also received an Honorary Doctor's Degree from Carter Bible College. He was a camp meeting, revival and conference speaker and also a radio preacher.Rev. Hurley pastored seven churches for a total of 47 years and has been in the ministry since 1949. He pastored the following churches: Little Lamb Pentecostal Holiness Church, Rumsey Memorial Church; Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Canaan Free Will Baptist Church, China Grove Pentecostal Baptist Church, First Pentecostal Baptist Church, and Gospel Temple.He married the former Mildred Matthews on August 30, 1952, who predeceased him in 2012.He is survived by his son, Claude E. Hurley, Jr., and his wife, Grace Hurley; two granddaughters, Heather Johnson (Mike) and Alis Hurley; three great-grandchildren, Jake Johnson, Harper Johnson, and Savannah Johnson; and two sisters, Pearl Douglas and Margie Felder.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gospel Temple Worship Center Building Fund, 3987 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.