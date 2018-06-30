CarolFilyawNEW HOPE -- Mr. Carol Truman Filyaw, 72, husband of Eileen Miles Filyaw, died Saturday, June 30, 2018 at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. Mr. Filyaw was born September 14, 1945, in Coward, SC, son of the late Douglas O. Filyaw and Theo Flowers Filyaw. He served in the National Guard. Carol was the owner of Filyaw Automotive Company and CTS Sales. Surviving are his wife of fifty years, Eileen M. Filyaw of Coward; children, Steven Filyaw and Jan Miles, both of Coward, Tru (Nichole) Filyaw of Peoria, AZ; grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Lamb, Miranda Miles, Douglas Filyaw, Cohen Filyaw, Grace Filyaw and Hawk Filyaw; great grandson, Talon Lamb; sisters, Kat (Bubba) Miles of Coward and Faye (Gerald) Kirby of Lake City, and a number of nieces and nephews.Mr. Filyaw was predeceased by his siblings, J.B. Filyaw, Jack Filyaw, Junior Filyaw and Thaydis Turner.Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Monday, July 2, 2018, at Stone Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Pamplico. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow at St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, Coward.The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton.Memorials may be made to Stone Chapel PH Church, 1996 W. Hwy. 378-Hannah, Pamplico, SC 29583.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
