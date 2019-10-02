FLORENCE Mary "Dilly" Goldsmith Smith, 94, died October 1, 2019, at her residence in Florence, SC. She was the widow of the late Archie J. Smith, Jr.She was born in Paris, Kentucky, daughter of the late Dr. Roy C. and Corinne Daniel Goldsmith.She was a graduate of Georgetown College and a teacher for thirty-one years. Most of those years were at Byrnes Academy and Wilson High School.Survivors include three sons, Archie J. Smith III and Paige Smith of Florence; Larry D. Smith of Florence; and Robert C. Smith and Karen Smith of Hendersonville, NC. She is also survived by her daughter, Charlotte S. Dixon and J. Spencer Dixon III of Orangeburg, SC; three grandchildren Mary Corinne Dixon Woolwine and Seth Woolwine of Summerville, SC; Dr. Spence Dixon and Dr. Joy Dixon of Rock Hill, SC; Harris Perkins of Hendersonville, NC; seven great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Elise, Jackson, Spencer, Grace, Annie, and Grant; and special caregiver, Jana Floyd.The family of Mrs. Smith is being assisted by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

