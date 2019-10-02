FLORENCE Mary "Dilly" Goldsmith Smith, 94, died October 1, 2019, at her residence in Florence, SC. She was the widow of the late Archie J. Smith, Jr.She was born in Paris, Kentucky, daughter of the late Dr. Roy C. and Corinne Daniel Goldsmith.She was a graduate of Georgetown College and a teacher for thirty-one years. Most of those years were at Byrnes Academy and Wilson High School.Survivors include three sons, Archie J. Smith III and Paige Smith of Florence; Larry D. Smith of Florence; and Robert C. Smith and Karen Smith of Hendersonville, NC. She is also survived by her daughter, Charlotte S. Dixon and J. Spencer Dixon III of Orangeburg, SC; three grandchildren Mary Corinne Dixon Woolwine and Seth Woolwine of Summerville, SC; Dr. Spence Dixon and Dr. Joy Dixon of Rock Hill, SC; Harris Perkins of Hendersonville, NC; seven great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Elise, Jackson, Spencer, Grace, Annie, and Grant; and special caregiver, Jana Floyd.The family of Mrs. Smith is being assisted by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.