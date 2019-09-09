DILLON -- Services for Norma R. Owens will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.Mrs. Owens, 74, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at MUSC in Charleston.Born in Marion County, SC, June 2, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Richardson and Gertrude Woodbury Richardson. She was a member of First Baptist Church.Survivors include her husband, Herbert "Buddy" Owens of Dillon; sons, Mark A. Owens (Sandy) of Hartsville, SC, Kevin P. Owens, and Michael T. Owens (Lucy) both of Dillon; grandchildren, Hannah & Brandon of Hartsville, Katelyn Owens of Dillon; sister, Rosalie Altman (Waitus); sister-in-law, Rosalie Richardson.Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her son, Jay Owens; and numerous siblings.

