Marilyn Johnson Meekins, 86, of Florence, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. She was born in Latta, SC, a daughter of the late Luther and Carrie Lee Johnson. She is also predeceased by her husband, Harold Meekins, one son, Russ Meekins, and a sister, Adelaide Johnson. Mrs. Meekins was an active member of Quinby Baptist Church and of her Sunday school class. She volunteered with the Good News Club. She is survived by a son, Randy Blake Meekins (Lynn); a daughter, Chris Worthy (John); daughter-in-law, Joanna Meekins; six grandchildren, Ben Meekins (Maggie), Catherine Meekins Millender, Blake Meekins (Lauren), David Meekins (Linda), Caroline Bishop (Luke), and Nolan Worthy; five great-grandchildren, Matthew Millender, Fiona Meekins, Ellie Meekins, Bryce Meekins, Avery Meekins; a sister, Agnes Rogers and a brother-in-law, Herb Johnson; a number of nieces and nephews; and Penny and Little Man, her canine companions. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:00 AM, just prior to the service at the funeral home. A private Inurnment will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank all of her friends and neighbors for their love and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harold and Marilyn Meekins Scholarship Fund M144, c/o Business Partnership Foundation, 1014 Greene St., Columbia, SC 29208.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.