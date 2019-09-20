Robert Donald Crawford, 71, of Eutawville, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.Mr. Crawford was born in Brush Creek, TN a son of Alta Crawford and the late Clarence Crawford. He was a tool and die maker for GM for over 30 years, was a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was an avid fisherman and loved his children and grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his father and by a sister, Cheryl Arnold.Surviving are his wife, Karen Lawson Crawford of Eutawville; sons, Dr. Kristopher (Mary) Crawford of Florence and Roark (Katie) Crawford of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Kerry Sullivan of St. John's, FL; grandchildren, Madeline Crawford, Jessica Crawford, Abigail Crawford, Lillian Crawford, Grayson Sullivan, Clara Sullivan, Izzy Crawford, and Isaac Crawford.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. or to a charity of one's choice.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.