MARION -- Jerrie Wilder Ammons, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Roswell, Georgia on September 21, 1935 to Annie Dean Parker Wilder and Lester John Wilder. She graduated from Roswell High School and was in the Air Force Reserve. She married Arturo Demont Ammons, Jr. and moved to Marion in 1957. Mrs. Ammons was predeceased by Arturo Demont Ammons, Jr., Jean Wilder Waldrop (sister), Leonard Wilder (brother), Cheryl Ammons Butler (duagher) and Derek Wilder Ammons (son).She is survived by two daughters, Dawn Ammons Brown (Richard) and Tracie Ammons-Mistry (Andrew), 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.She was a very talented artist and was a member of several bridge clubs. She owned her own ceramic shop and taught lesson. Mrs. Ammons was "government girl" at the Mullins tobacco warehouses before she began working at Marion National Bank. After retiring, she volunteered and decorated for the Happy Timers Luncheons at Marion Baptist Church.She and Demont loved to travel. They visited England, Switzerland, Monte Carlo, Alaska, Hawaii, Germany, and Ireland to name a few.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.

