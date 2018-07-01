JackieDuke MilesCOWARD -- Mrs. Jackie Duke Miles, 75, wife of John "Dinky" Miles, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at her home in Coward. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Coward Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Monday, July 2, 2018, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. Jackie was born on July 11, 1942, in Williamsburg County, daughter of the late Willard and Gladys Duke. She was a member of Coward Pentecostal Holiness Church. She served as Town Clerk for the Town of Coward and was active in the community and Florence County for years prior to an extended illness. Surviving are her husband of forty years, Dinky Miles of Coward; a daughter, Debi H. Matthews of Coward; a step-daughter, Sharon M. (Russell) Purvis of Manning; a son-in-law, Tracy (Wyndie) Yarborough of Coward; grandchildren, Jonathan (Tonya) Matthews of Coward, Kyle (Tiffany) Matthews of Florence, Katie & Kelsey Yarborough of Coward, and Miles (Beattie) Daniel of Columbia; great grandchildren Taylor (Jessy) Colley, Kirby, Alex, Foster, and Vivienne Matthews; two sisters, Margaret D. (Emory) Cantey of Florence and Betty D. Lucas of Tennessee; two brothers, Ronnie (Elaine) Duke of Florence and Rickie Duke of Lamar; numerous nieces and nephews; her longtime, special family friend, Annette Cameron; her caregivers, Wilhemina Player, Faye Knight, Kimberly Salters and her Boston Terrier, Lady. Mrs. Miles was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Ham; two daughters, Johnnie Lynn Ham and Kaye H. Yarborough, and a brother, Allen Duke.Memorials may be made to Coward Pentecostal Holiness Church, 151 E. Friendfield Road, Coward, SC, 29530.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
