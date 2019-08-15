DARLINGTON -- Inez Catherine Edwards Walters, age 91, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 17th at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill with burial following at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 pm at Belk Funeral Home, Darlington, SC. Born March 17, 1928, Inez was the daughter of the late George Edwards and Kate Freeman Edwards. She was a loving Christian wife, mother and lifelong caregiver who led by example. She was a member of Welsh Neck Baptist Church, the Welsh Neck Ramblers, and kept the nursery for many years. Surviving are her daughters, Iris Garland of Darlington and her children Ramona, Ken (Cathy), Cathy (Aaron) Pruitt of Sumter and her son Travis (Jean) Brown, Wendy Walters Atkinson of Darlington and her children Katie (Ralph) and Lee, Billie (Bobby) Nolan of Society Hill and their children Robbie (Tracey), Neal (Jessica), Brandon (Cindy); 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elsie Bradshaw of Eastover.She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Walters; her fiancé, Harvey Gandy. She was the last surviving sibling of Johnny, Charlie, Dick, Frank, and Bobby Edwards. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
