Julie F. Jones, 63, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.Mrs. Jones was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Charlie Lenue Powers and Mildred Mae Rogers Powers. She was owner and operator of INS Foods, was a loving wife of 46 years, loving mother, grandma, and mamaw.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lloyd and Herman, and sisters, Agnes Tyler, Mary Anne Powers, Diane Sheffield, and Virginia Powers.Surviving are her husband, Robert Jones; sons, Jason Jones, and Alan Jones; daughter, Crystal Jones; grandchildren, Tyler, Kathryn, Michael, Amanda, Harper, Houston, Dylan, Matthew, Aiden, Tyler, Riley, and Ava; great-grandchild, Leah Turbeville; sisters, Myrtle Berry, Janice Bateman, Celestine Bailey, and Barbara Smith.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
