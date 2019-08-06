LAKE CITY -- Lenora C. Gaskins, 86, wife of the late Charles Deleon Gaskins, died Monday, August 5, 2019, at MUSC, Florence. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Prospect Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow at Carter Cemetery in the Leo Community. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Prospect Pentecostal Holiness Church. Memorials may be made to Prospect Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, PO Box 787, Lake City, SC 29560.

