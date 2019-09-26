Jimmy Wallace Dennis, 76, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.Mr. Dennis was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Clyde Dennis and Atlie Hutchinson Dennis. He was the youngest of nine siblings, joined the US Marine Corps after high school where he served two tours in Vietnam and later joined the Army National Guard in Darlington from which he retired. He also retired as a Master Mechanic from Stone Container. His favorite pastime was cooking, BBQing pigs and visiting his family and many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilbert Dennis and Everet Allen (Alan) Dennis, and sisters, Clydie Conley, Sybil Cooke, and Alice Allen.Surviving are his wife, Dolores "Scoot" Dennis; son, John-Mark (Darcy) Dennis of Little River; daughter, Melissa Dennis of Florence; grandchildren, Markus Dennis and Brayden Dennis; sisters, Margaret (Bob) Phillips of N. Fort Myers, FL, Elizabeth Rolling of Jacksonville, FL, and EulaMae Koperna of Schuylkill Haven, PA.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org, or to Faith Christian Academy, 7005 Friendfield Road, Effingham, SC 29541.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
