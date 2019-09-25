FLORENCE -- Elizabeth Streett Evans, age 95, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery, Old Marion Hwy, Florence, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service and other times at 1056 Wessex Place, Florence.Born in Florence she was a daughter of the late Walter Mason Streett and Allie Ree Taylor Streett. She was a homemaker and a member of Friendship Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace James Evans; three brothers, and three sisters.She is survived by three daughters, Patsy (Wallace) Fraley of Florence, Linda (Bill) Price of Columbia, Connie (Roger) Blackwell of Florence; one brother, David Streett of Florence; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 5422 Old Marion Hwy, Florence, SC 29506.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
