Arlyne B. Romesberg, 75, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Mrs. Romesberg was born a daughter of the late Ruth Mary Abend Tallman and Eugene Charles Swarthout. She was a member of Florence Baptist Temple. She is survived by her husband, Glenn A. Romesberg; sons, Timothy Eugene Swarthout (Jan) of Palm Harbor, FL and Michael Eugene Gotschall (Megan) of Hershey, PA; step-daughter, Mischelle Romesberg of Ormond Beach, FL; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ann Sasso of Florence, SC and Jeanne Martin of Denver, PA.Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Florence Baptist Temple directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York, PA. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Monday at the Church. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

