Fletcher Parks Newsome, 93, originally of Florence and most recently of Conway, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Mr. Newsome was born a son of the late Dora Thomas Newsome and Jonah Fletcher Newsome. He was a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Mr. Newsome retired from E. I. DuPont and had also worked at West Evans Auto Rebuilders and Enterprise Rental Car. He was an aviation enthusiast.In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Mary Evelyn Goodyear Newsome; brother, Paul Newsome, and sisters, Evelyn Lewis, Mildred Byrd and Pauline DeBerry.Mr. Newsome is survived by his daughter, Teresa N. Clarkson (Jimmy) of Loris; grandchildren, Julie Mullikin (Jonathan) and Nancy Sexton (Kenny); and great-grandchildren, Will Sexton, Davis Sexton, Parks Mullikin and Maddie Mullikin. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel, Florence, SC. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital For Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
