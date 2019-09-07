Funeral services for Evangelist Ida Mae McCallister Brown will be conducted 2:00 PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ with interment to follow in Carter's Cemetery. She died on Monday, September 2nd at her residence after an illness.Ida was born on June 3, 1945 in Timmonsville, SC to John and Lucille Wardy McCallister. She attended the public schools of Florence County, and was formerly employed with Holiday Inn. She was a member of New Love Temple.In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by one child, Peggy J. Rush; one grandson, Christopher Rush; seven sisters and two brothers.Survivors include: her children: Dorothy Johnson, Kenneth Rush, Victoria Rush and John McCallister; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grands; three brothers: Jessie McCallister, Benjamin Bacote and Barron McCallister; one sister, Ora Lee Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family is receiving friends at the 705 Lincoln Street, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.