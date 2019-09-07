Funeral services for Evangelist Ida Mae McCallister Brown will be conducted 2:00 PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ with interment to follow in Carter's Cemetery. She died on Monday, September 2nd at her residence after an illness.Ida was born on June 3, 1945 in Timmonsville, SC to John and Lucille Wardy McCallister. She attended the public schools of Florence County, and was formerly employed with Holiday Inn. She was a member of New Love Temple.In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by one child, Peggy J. Rush; one grandson, Christopher Rush; seven sisters and two brothers.Survivors include: her children: Dorothy Johnson, Kenneth Rush, Victoria Rush and John McCallister; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grands; three brothers: Jessie McCallister, Benjamin Bacote and Barron McCallister; one sister, Ora Lee Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family is receiving friends at the 705 Lincoln Street, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

