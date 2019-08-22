Mr. Harrison Maurice Rivers died on Friday August 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank Rivers, Jr. and the late Annie Lou Damon Rivers.Funeral services will be held 12noon Saturday at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, internment to follow in The Chaney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville. Viewing will be at the church on Saturday at 11am prior to the Service. Services will be conducted by Bowman's Funeral Home of Timmonsville.

