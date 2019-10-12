Connie L. Souza, 79, of Florence entered into rest Friday October 11, 2019 at her home. She was born August 26, 1940 in Augusta, Georgia to the late Anthony Cyrus Baldwin and Ethel Ernenstine (Freeman) Souza. Connie had worked and served as a Registered Nurse for over 45 years. She is survived by her brother, Anthony Souza of Ozark, Alabama; niece, Sarah Beth (Chris) Condon of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; nephew, Mark (Tammy) Souza of Ozark, Alabama; great niece's, Deane Souza of Missouri and Payden Souza of Ozark, Alabama; great nephew, Mark Souza Jr. of Ozark, Alabama along with a close friend, Martha S. (James) Hayes and her family of Jefferson, South Carolina and her many beloved friends including Irene(Woody) Johnson of Hartsville, South Carolina and Sue (Rick) Andrews of Santee, South Carolina. Martha and the family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. John Booth and Norma Jean Coleman and all of Connie's caregivers. The Vigil service will be held Monday October 14, 2019 at 5:30 pm in the Cain-Calcutt Funeral Home Chapel with visitation to follow until 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Florence, South Carolina with Father Moray to officiate, burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Hartsville, South Carolina.
