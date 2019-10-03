Funeral Services for Mrs. Denise Wilson Gurley will be 11: am Saturday at Greater Gethsemane Apostolic Church. Bishop Kenneth J. Swaringer is the Pastor. Services will be conducted by Bowman's Funeral Home.Mrs. Gurley was the wife of Kenric Gurley and is survived by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, many other relatives and friendsThe family is receiving friends at 4194 Westwind Drive, Florence.

