FLORENCE -- Betty Taylor Spelman, 83, wife of the late John Marshall Spelman, Jr., died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at The Presbyterian Community of Florence. Betty was born on September 21, 1935 in Greene County, NC, daughter of the late Jesse Taylor and Lavonia Eastham Taylor. She was a graduate of Grainger High School of Kinston, NC, she worked various office administration jobs before working in the Insurance Business. Betty retired from Cormell Streett and Patterson Insurance Group after 25 years in 2000. She was a longtime member of College Park Baptist Church, where she served in many areas over the years. Betty was chairman of the personnel committee, led the leadership committee for 2 years, was a member of the Ester Sunday School class, chairman of the Finance Committee and Counting, and was a faithful member of the choir. Surviving are her children, Kay S. (John) Gergel and Laura Jean Spelman, both of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, John Michael Gergel, Sara Ruth Buchanan and William Buchanan; and a brother, Bruton (Frances) Taylor. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019, at College Park Baptist Church, Florence. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, SC, will be 3:00 PM, Monday, August 26, 2019, at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC. Memorials may be made to College Park Baptist Church, 1501 3rd Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Cheraw football coach Andy Poole on administrative leave
-
Isgett named chief operating officer for McLeod Health
-
South Florence, West Florence, Wilson each to host one on-campus varsity football game this season
-
Florence Police ask public's assistance to identify man
-
It's the beginning of the end at Cain Elementary School in Darlington
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.