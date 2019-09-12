Denise (Floyd) Black, 47, of Timmonsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Denise was born the daughter of Lillian Cox McLaughlin and Chester Wayne McLaughlin. She had worked with Freedom Florence Ballfields and McCall Farms for many years and also helped her father with the family business. She was a friend to all and loved people. She is preceded in death by her brother, Chester Wayne McLaughlin, Jr. In addition to her parents, Denise is survived by her husband, Julius Floyd; son, Thomas Floyd; daughters, Amber Black Williamson (Eric), Ashley Black Powell (Kyle), Heather Renee Floyd, Amanda Lynn Floyd and Erin "Nikki" Floyd; grandchildren, Taylor Williamson, Maggie Williamson, Oaklyn Powell and one on the way (Baby Powell); sister, Amy McLaughlin Irish; four nephews; many aunts and uncles and her fur baby, Bailey. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Moody Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

