Denise (Floyd) Black, 47, of Timmonsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Denise was born the daughter of Lillian Cox McLaughlin and Chester Wayne McLaughlin. She had worked with Freedom Florence Ballfields and McCall Farms for many years and also helped her father with the family business. She was a friend to all and loved people. She is preceded in death by her brother, Chester Wayne McLaughlin, Jr. In addition to her parents, Denise is survived by her husband, Julius Floyd; son, Thomas Floyd; daughters, Amber Black Williamson (Eric), Ashley Black Powell (Kyle), Heather Renee Floyd, Amanda Lynn Floyd and Erin "Nikki" Floyd; grandchildren, Taylor Williamson, Maggie Williamson, Oaklyn Powell and one on the way (Baby Powell); sister, Amy McLaughlin Irish; four nephews; many aunts and uncles and her fur baby, Bailey. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Moody Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A ‘curvy’ Alaska high school swimmer won — only to be disqualified because of a ‘suit wedgie’
-
Friday Closings & Openings
-
Hartsville microbrewery on track to open early in 2020
-
Wilson set to host first on-campus football game
-
SCOTT CHANCEY: Lee Central football coach's pep talk speeds player's recovery
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.