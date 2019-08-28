LAKE CITY -- Mr. John David "Pete" Eaddy, 93, husband of Levedna Eaddy, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at MUSC Florence. Mr. Eaddy was born May 5, 1926, in Florence County, son of the late John Gary Eaddy and Pearl Hanna Eaddy. He was a Veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII. Mr. Eaddy was a member of Prospect Independent Methodist Church, a Shriner, a Mason, a member of the VFW, was a former school board member for Florence County School District 5 Johnsonville, was a farmer and was an avid vegetable gardener. Surviving is his wife of 72 years, Levedna Collins Eaddy of Lake City, children; Cindy (Boyd) Jacobs of Pamplico and Wynn (Valerie) Eaddy of Lake City; siblings, Dr. Donald W. (Lola) Eaddy of Raleigh, NC and Fanona Overstreet of Summerville; grandchildren, Jason (Buffie) Eaddy, Justin (Becky) Eaddy, Ashley Jacobs, Paul Jacobs and Ellen (Vinnie) Antonucci; great grandchildren, Austin Eaddy, Emily Eaddy, Zoie Eaddy, Mary Cate Eaddy, Charlie Eaddy, Ethan Jacobs and Hayden Jacobs. Mr. Eaddy was predeceased by a grandson, Jonathan Jacobs; sisters, Myrtle Hedgepath, Virginia Reed and Sarah Vick Baxley. The family would like to give a special "Thanks" to his caregivers, Wendy Pena, Shirley Cameron and Ralphine Rivers.Funeral services will be 5:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Prospect Independent Methodist Church, Johnsonville. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home will follow in Powell Cemetery, Prospect.The family will receive friends from 4:00 5:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Prospect Independent Methodist Church, Johnsonville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Powell Cemetery, c/o Cindy Jacobs, 937 Big Swamp Road, Pamplico, SC 29583. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
