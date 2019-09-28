William Robert Barrett, Jr. 101, a Florence native of Kentucky stock, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born August 27, 1918 and educated in the city schools of Florence, graduate of the Citadel, Duke University and The University of North Carolina. Barrett was a University Professor of German for 25 years in North Carolina and New Hampshire. A World War II veteran, he served 5 years commissioned US Army service as Lieutenant, Captain and Major of Infantry in the war campaigns of the Tunisian, Sicilian and Italian Mediterranean Theater, World War II. A private person by nature, Barrett pursued leisure hobbies of fishing, motorcycling and sailing. Professional attainments included the American Council of Learned Societies post-doctoral Fellowships, and authorship of several textbooks and monographs. He is survived by two sons, William Robert Barrett, III and John Frederick Barrett, both of Kailua Kone, Hawaii. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is assisting the family.
