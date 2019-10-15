FLORENCE - Mary Witmer Brandis, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry R. Brandis, who died in 2007.Born in West Chester, PA, in 1930, Mary was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Walsh) Witmer. Mrs. Brandis spent her early years in Lansdale, PA, where she met her future husband, who was from Worcester, PA, at dance class. Three months after the birth of the youngest of her five children, Henry was transferred to Florence, SC by his employer, Dixie Cup, where they resided the rest of their lives.Mary was a parishioner at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence for 57 years, where she was active in church affairs. She was a long-time volunteer at McLeod Hospital and McLeod Hospice House. Mary was an avid traveler and, with Henry, visited all 50 states and several European countries.She was predeceased by her only sibling, Ann (Richard) Loeffler, of Lansdale, PA.Surviving are her children: Carol Corbi (Gary), of Bensalem, PA., Michael of Florence, SC, Kevin (Kathy) of Hartsville, SC, Marcia Plunkett (Mark) of Augusta, GA and Mark (Janey) also of Florence, SC; and seven grandchildren: Christopher Thomas (Sandy), Sarah, Christopher Witmer, Reed, Tyler (Nick), Michael Jr., and Rachel.The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the gathering area at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, in the church sanctuary followed by lunch at the church. Interment will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Longwood Cemetery, in Kennett Square, PA.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or McLeod Hospice House.
