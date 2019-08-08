DARLINGTON -- Carolyn Dodd Shelley, 72, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10 at Southside Free Will Baptist Church in Darlington, with burial following in Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Friday evening at Belk Funeral Home, Darlington.Born in Haleyville, AL on February 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Buford B. Dodd and Pernia Farley Dodd Storen. Mrs. Shelley retired from Bi-Lo in Florence after working there for 26 years and until her declining health, worked at Florence Toyota. She attended Southside Free Will Baptist Church.She is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Eddie) Sansbury of Lamar, Susan Paulk of Effingham, Bonnie (Jamie) Weatherford of Effingham, grandchildren: Michael Watford, James Weatherford, II and Hannah Paulk, a sister, Louise Smith of Florida, two brothers, O.D. (Faye) Dodd of Effingham, Les (Kay) Dodd of Kennesaw, GA, numerous nieces and nephews and her fur-baby, Spot. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Shelley and brothers, Billy, John, Charlie and James Harold Dodd.Memorials may be made to Southside Free Will Baptist Church, 153 E. McIver Road, Darlington, SC 29532.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
