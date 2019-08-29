Shawnda Cornick Matthew, 56 passed August 27, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Services will be Saturday August 31, 2019 at 1:00 P.M in the Funeral home chapel. Public viewing will be held today from 1-7 P.M. She is survived by her son Robert Lee Cornick III. Parents Joseph and Mary Hollingsworth. One brother, Glennis Hollingsworth. One sister, Tajuana Hollingsworth. Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services are being conducted by Sherman L. Barno, Jr. Funeral Directors 704 Washington, St. Darlington. Family receiving friends at 3118 Greystone Dr. Florence.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Cheraw football coach Andy Poole on administrative leave
-
Darlington man charged in Saturday shooting death of Marion man
-
Person dies Saturday morning after being shot at Florence business
-
Chesterfield County School District: Cheraw football coach Poole, assistant Garvin suspended from coaching duties for season's first three games
-
Three juveniles charged with making threats against Florence One Schools
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.