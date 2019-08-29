Shawnda Cornick Matthew, 56 passed August 27, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Services will be Saturday August 31, 2019 at 1:00 P.M in the Funeral home chapel. Public viewing will be held today from 1-7 P.M. She is survived by her son Robert Lee Cornick III. Parents Joseph and Mary Hollingsworth. One brother, Glennis Hollingsworth. One sister, Tajuana Hollingsworth. Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services are being conducted by Sherman L. Barno, Jr. Funeral Directors 704 Washington, St. Darlington. Family receiving friends at 3118 Greystone Dr. Florence.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.