Martin Roger Hutchinson, 62, of Manning, SC passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019.Martin was born in Florence, SC a son of Mary Powell Murphy and the late James Roger Hutchinson. He was the owner of Hutchinson Septic tank and Back Hoe. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Marion Murphy and his brother, Michael Hutchinson.Surviving are his mother, Mary Powell Murphy; brother, Edward (Maria) Hutchinson of Manning; sister, Jackie (Terrill) McKissick of Manning; niece, Amy (Jimmy) Matthews of Timmonsville; nephews, Marty Hutchinson and Ken Perez, both of Manning and Ryan (Jackie) Hutchinson of Alma, Michigan; several great nieces and nephews; and was the caretaker of his beloved Shayna.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to follow at 3:00 pm. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
