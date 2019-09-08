Betty Jo Cottingham, 67, of Effingham, passed away on Sunday, September 08, 2019.Mrs. Cottingham was born in Columbia, SC a daughter of the late Earl W. Irish and Evelyn Sharp Irish. She was a member of Effingham ARP Church.Surviving are her husband, James L. Cottingham of Effingham; son, James L. Cottingham, Jr. of Florence; sister, Linda Michalowski of Fort Walton Beach, FL.Memorials may be made to the Effingham ARP Church, PO Box 25, Effingham, SC 29541.The family will receive friends from 10 11 am Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Effingham ARP Church with the service to be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in McLaughlin Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

