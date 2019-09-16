Funeral services for Ms. Cynthia Ann Cooper will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion AME Church, 1305 E. Cheves Street, Florence, with interment to follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Friday, September 13th at her residence after an illness.Cynthia was born on August 27, 1955 in Florence, SC to Henry Oliver and Mary Louise Scott Cooper. She was a 1973 graduate of McClenaghan High School, and she also was a graduate of Francis Marion University, where she received Master's Degree in Education. She was formerly employed as a teacher for over 27 years. Cynthia was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church, were she served on the Intermediate Usher Board and the Pastor's Aide.Survivors include: siblings: Bonnie Gene Scott, Sarah Scott-Lee, and Anna Cooper-Johnson; brothers-in-love, Willie (Elizabeth) Coleman and Lonnie Davis; sisters-in-love: Ruth Coleman, Mable Starr and Amy Henry; aunts: Mary Cooper, Flora James and Dorothy Lucas Cooper; special cousins, Willie Gene Scott, Jr. and Sammie Cooper, Jr. and Nathaniel Myers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be from 1:00-6:00 this evening at the funeral home. The family is receiving friends at 1134 Lewis Lane, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
