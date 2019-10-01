HEMINGWAY -- Patricia McDaniel Collins, 74, widow of James H. Collins, Sr., passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC.Mrs. Patricia was born in Hemingway, SC, a daughter of the late William Lee and Louise Hanlon McDaniel. She was a homemaker and attended Word of Life Church. She loved her cats and dogs.She is survived by her daughter, Alice (Wyatt) Simmons of Hemingway, SC; sons, Robbie (Peggy) Collins of Hemingway, SC, and James H. Collins, Jr. of Lake City, SC; brothers, Zeke (Joyce) McDaniel of Lake City, SC and Billy Joe (Kelly) McDaniel of Charleston, SC; sister, Linda (Harold) Tanner of Dillon, SC; grandchildren, Jennifer (Daniel) Ard, Kenny Thompson, Patrick (Angie) Thompson, Brittany (Lewy) Cooper, Kendra (James) Altman, Kelsey Thompson, April (Tillmon) Welch, and Caitland (Austin) Elmore; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way.She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Cusaac Collins; grandson, J. R. Collins.Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Garden of Devotion Cemetery, 800 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555.The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554 and anytime today and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM Wednesday at her home, 1224 Cow Head Road, Hemingway, SC 29554.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.