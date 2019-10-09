Walter Raleigh "Winky" Johnson, Sr., 85, of Florence, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Mr. Johnson was born a son of the late Anna Cruikshank Johnson and Roger Brown Johnson. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War era. Mr. Johnson graduated from University of South Carolina and was an avid Gamecock fan. As an active member of Eastside Christian Church (formerly Bethesda Presbyterian Church), he sang in the choir and served as an Elder and Sunday School Superintendent. Mr. Johnson was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and always had a contagious smile. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Wicker Johnson, and his brother, Raymond C. Johnson. Mr. Johnson is survived by his sons, Walter R. Johnson, Jr. of Florence, Benjamin R. Johnson (Jennifer) of Myrtle Beach and Mark K. Johnson (Sherry) of Irmo; daughter, Chrissie J. Prince (David) of Florence; eleven grandchildren, Walter Johnson, III, Tillman Johnson, Sullivan Johnson, Savannah James (Jonathan), Joshua Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Haley Johnson, Logan Johnson, David Prince, Jr., Lucas Prince and Grayson Prince; and brothers, Roger B. Johnson, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Robert M. Johnson of Chapin and William W. Johnson of Greenwood. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum. Family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Ste 210, Columbia, SC 29210 or to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

