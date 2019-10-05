Memorial Service for Demetrice Fullard will be conducted 1:00 PM, Monday, October 7th in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor. He died on September 20th in a local hospital after an illness.Survivors include; his mother and step father, Sheila Rena Fullard and Bobby Bethea, two sisters, Shamara Fullard and Barbara Fullard; one brother, Derrick Fullard, grandfather, Harry Dials, and a host of other relatives and friends.

