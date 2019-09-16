LAKE CITY -- Brian Zollie "B.J." Wilkes Jr., age 13, died Saturday, Sept. 14th, 2019, at MUSC Charleston, SC. Services will be held Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at 1 pm at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church in Turbeville, SC. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home, directed by Floyd Funeral Home, Olanta, SC.Born in Charleston County, he was the son of Brian Zollie Wilkes Sr. and Haley Michelle Knight Wilkes. He was a 7th grade student at East Clarendon Middle School. He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandfather and Grandmother Tony and Darlene Knight. He is survived by his parents; one brother, Raylen Samuel Wilkes of Lake City; Grandparents Zollie Wilkes of Olanta, and Dianne Wilkes (Ted) Coleman of Lynchburg; great-grandparents, Sam Knight Jr. and Shirley Green Knight of Lake City.,Memorials may be made to MUSC Pediatric Cardiology Department c/o MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425.

