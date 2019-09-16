LAKE CITY -- Brian Zollie "B.J." Wilkes Jr., age 13, died Saturday, Sept. 14th, 2019, at MUSC Charleston, SC. Services will be held Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at 1 pm at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church in Turbeville, SC. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home, directed by Floyd Funeral Home, Olanta, SC.Born in Charleston County, he was the son of Brian Zollie Wilkes Sr. and Haley Michelle Knight Wilkes. He was a 7th grade student at East Clarendon Middle School. He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandfather and Grandmother Tony and Darlene Knight. He is survived by his parents; one brother, Raylen Samuel Wilkes of Lake City; Grandparents Zollie Wilkes of Olanta, and Dianne Wilkes (Ted) Coleman of Lynchburg; great-grandparents, Sam Knight Jr. and Shirley Green Knight of Lake City.,Memorials may be made to MUSC Pediatric Cardiology Department c/o MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
(0) entries
