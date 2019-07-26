SOCIETY HILL -- Bobby Dean Purvis, age 59, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Monday, July 29th at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill with burial following at the church cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Sunday evening at the home, 6186 Society Hill Rd. Society Hill, SC 29593.Born June 2, 1960, Bobby is the son of the late Jake Purvis and Mary Johnson Purvis. He worked in maintenance at Bird Song Peanut. Bobby enjoyed working on cars, and loved listening to country music. Surviving are his sons, Jason (Kacee) Purvis of Hartsville, and Joseph Purvis of Society Hill; grandchildren, Wyatt and Leah Purvis; brother, Joel (Judy) Purvis of Cheraw; sister, Virginia "Jennie" (Johnny) Hicks of Society Hill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Chapman Purvis who died in 2016, and many brothers and sisters. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.