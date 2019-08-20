Alma Dewana "Dee" Young, was born on July 8, 1936 in Mullins, South Carolina to Sara Jewel Mitcham and Dewitt Talmadge Mitcham. She spent her childhood in Mullins playing in the front yard of her house on Proctor Street with friends, eating butter sandwiches, playing basketball for her high school team and cultivating what would become a lifelong interest in art, particularly painting.After high school she attended and graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina with a degree in English. Upon graduation she lived in Charleston, South Carolina where she worked on the US Naval base and had fun in the sun on South Carolina's coast. After a few years she decided the beautiful weather of California was calling to her. Dee and a friend packed up a car and moved across the country to Sacramento, California. In 1963 she moved into a residence club and there she met Roy Young. They were married in 1965 and lived in Half Moon Bay, California. They had one beautiful, caring, intelligent and thoughtful daughter, Denise, in 1971. (If you knew Dee you would know an eye roll would come after that.) Roy and Dee divorced in 1972 and she relocated back to Sacramento. While in Sacramento she started her career with the Federal government working for the US Post Office and soon transferred to the US Secret Service. During her tenure with the Secret Service she relocated to Albany, Georgia for several years and advanced her career by taking a position in Houston, Texas. During her years in Houston she raised her daughter, continued to paint, play the piano, sing and save stray animals. She changed organizations to work for the US Postal Inspection Service and retired in 1997. Soon after she relocated back to Mullins, South Carolina to be her mother's caregiver. While in Mullins she was an active member of the Baptist Church, the local garden club becoming President of that club and starting to learn yoga. In 2011 her daughter convinced her to move back to Houston to live with her. Back in Houston Dee enjoyed gardening (her daughter was very grateful for that talentespecially her talent for pulling weeds), taking care of their two animals, her cherished cat Lady and Denise's dog Lilah, going to church and bible study at Lakewood United Methodist and driving her daughter crazy. She spent her last years involved in craft projects in particular expanding her talent for painting, walking Lady on a leash and practicing yoga. Alma Dewana Young gained her angel wings on Sunday, August 4, 2019 with her beloved daughter by her side. She will be sorely missed by those who knew her.She is survived by her loving daughter Denise Young of Houston and many cherished friends.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.