On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Karen Bickett, beloved wife of Sandy Selzer, passed as she had lived—with grace, caring for others, acceptance, humor, and surrounded by love. Karen was born October 10, 1947 in Vine Grove, Kentucky to Martha Thornberry and the late Joseph Bickett, the oldest of four children including Mark Bickett (Cattrine), Phil Bickett (Mally), the late Denise Pitts, and brothers-in-law Gary and Larry (Lana) Selzer. She will be missed by Sandy; her mother, Marty; her mother-in-law, Dot Selzer; her large extended family of Bicketts and Selzers; as well as countless friends from her nearly 50 years in Denver. Karen worked in the medical field for most of her career, was an avid certified Master Birder with Audobon, volunteered extensively with her church, and loved music, reading, crossword puzzles, and playing sports for the fun of it. She had an enduring sense of humor even through her illness.
We will celebrate Karen’s beautiful life at 2:00p on Sunday, September 29 at Christ Congregational Church, 2500 S. Sheridan in Denver. Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Rocky Mountain Region; the Community Ministry of SW Denver; or the Denver Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.