Ronald M. Lewis, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior.He was the son of Tom and Ruby Hatchell Lewis.He is survived by Jil Jolly, the Love of his Life, one son Ronald M. Lewis, Jr (Rhonda), two sisters Kitten Lewis and Lindsey Hill, four grandchildren and three great-children, and two very special friends Janel and Charlie.He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Cary T. Lewis, Sr. and a sister Joyce Simkins.Ronald was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force ranked as Staff Sergeant for 10 Years. Before his retirement, he was an HVAC supervisor. He was a long-time member of the Florence Shag Club who enjoyed dancing and teaching and DJ'ing. Ron continued dancing right up to the end.The Visitation will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home in Florence, SC. The funeral service with full military honors will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC. Donations can be made to McLeod Hospice https://www.mcleodhealth.org and/or the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org. Please sign the on line book at Stoudenmire-Dowling https://www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.