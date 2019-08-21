Ronald M. Lewis, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior.He was the son of Tom and Ruby Hatchell Lewis.He is survived by Jil Jolly, the Love of his Life, one son Ronald M. Lewis, Jr (Rhonda), two sisters Kitten Lewis and Lindsey Hill, four grandchildren and three great-children, and two very special friends Janel and Charlie.He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Cary T. Lewis, Sr. and a sister Joyce Simkins.Ronald was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force ranked as Staff Sergeant for 10 Years. Before his retirement, he was an HVAC supervisor. He was a long-time member of the Florence Shag Club who enjoyed dancing and teaching and DJ'ing. Ron continued dancing right up to the end.The Visitation will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home in Florence, SC. The funeral service with full military honors will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC. Donations can be made to McLeod Hospice https://www.mcleodhealth.org and/or the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org. Please sign the on line book at Stoudenmire-Dowling https://www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

