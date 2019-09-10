Lamar Dorothy Moody Stephens, age 84, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12th at Elim United Methodist Church with burial following at Elim United Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Thursday at the church fellowship hall, and other times at the home of Ricky and Laura Stephens, 4019 Turnberry Place Florence, SC 29501.Born August 11, 1935, Dorothy is the daughter of the late William Fleetwood Moody and Annie Belle Easterling Moody. She graduated from Hartsville High School in 1953. Following the birth of her children, she continued her education and graduated from Coker College in 1975. Dorothy taught at the Darlington County School District at Lamar Elementary School. She and her late husband owned and operated Stephens Inventory Specialist for many years. She was a member of the Red Hat Club, and loved to read. Dorothy was a member of Elim United Methodist Church where she held many positions in the church. Surviving are her two sons, Ricky (Laura) Stephens and David Stephens, both of Florence; grandchildren, Brittany Stephens Moore, Charlotte Stephens, Corey Stephens, Tara Stephens, and Whit Stephens; great-grandchildren, Anna Leah Gowdy, Aniyah Moore, and Jackson Ford.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Stephens; infant son, Clifton Stephens; son, Tommy Stephens; and her brother, Kenneth Moody.The family would like to thank Methodist Manor for their special care during Mrs. Dorothy's illness, especially the staff at Magnolia Terrace. Memorials may be made to Elim United Methodist Church in c/o Muryl Gardner, 3586 Oates Hwy. Lamar, SC 29069.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.