DARLINGTON -- Memorial services for Mrs. Rhonda Gainey James of Columbia, formerly of Darlington will be 12:00o'clock noon, Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Washington & Charlotte C. Jordan Memorial Chapel of Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.The family is receiving friends at the residence of her mother, Ms. Dorothy Gainey, 1521 South Center Road, Darlington.

