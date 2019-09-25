Funeral services for Mr. Shawn Christopher Benjamin will be conducted 11:00 AM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Monumental Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. He died on Thursday, September 19th.Shawn was born on June 6, 1970 in Florence, SC to Charles M. and Betty Mitchell Benjamin. He was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and was formerly the manager of Benjamin and Mitchell Painting Company.He was a member of First Nazareth Baptist Church.Survivors include: two children, Christopher Benjamin and Cameron Johnson; two grandchildren; his parents, Charles and Betty Benjamin; three siblings: Crystal Benjamin, Eric Law and Janee' Gaines; his ex-spouse and special friend for life, LaTasha Gandy; and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 1:00-8:00 this evening at the funeral home. The family is receiving friends from 5:00-8:00 daily at 829 East Spring Branch Road, Effingham. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

