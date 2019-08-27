Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Mae Gilliard Brooks will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in Myers Cemetery. She died on Sunday, August 25th in a local hospital after an illness. Jessie Mae was born on November 8, 1928 in Effingham, SC to Henry and Grace Thompson Gilliard. She attended the public schools of Florence County, and was formerly employed at Florence General Hospital. She was also a caregiver to the Jebaily Family until her retirement. Jessie Mae was a member of Savannah Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, Elijah Brooks, Sr., she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Demetria Brooks; one great-grand, Dineciya A. Cooks; siblings, James Gilliard and Frank Gilliard; and one sister-in-law, Blanche Gilliard. Survivors include: her five children: Arlenia (Billy) Brooks Bridges, Elijah (Georgette) Brooks, Jr., Ulysses G. Brooks, Francina Brooks Packer and Debra Ann (Robert) Brooks Cooks; five grandchildren; seven great-greatchildren; sisters-in-law: Bernice Brooks, Edith Brooks, Coralee Brooks, Anniemae Brooks, Renetta Gilliard and Rene Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 1:00-8:00 this evening at the funeral home. The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the services. The family is receiving friends at 1006 Lynch Street, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
