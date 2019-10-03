FLORENCE -- Lottie Melton Miles, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Oct 2, 2019.Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Florence. The family will have a time of visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 before the service at the funeral home.Lottie was born in Florence County, the daughter of the late David Wilbur and Janie Bell Greene. She was a member of West Florence Church of God. "Miss Lottie" worked for many years as a waitress at Carolina Café.She was married to the late Layton Ruben Miles.Surviving are three sons, David (Bunny) Miles, Ralph Miles, Michael Miles and six Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, Layton Ruben Miles, Jr., daughters, Carol Ann Turner, Betty Sansbury, sisters, Dottie Jean Broach, Louhree Hicks, Sylvia Purvis, brothers, Luther and Ned Melton.Memorials may be made to the West Florence Church of God, 1907 3rd Loop Rd, Florence, SC 29501.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
