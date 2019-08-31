FORK -- Ricky Boyd McDaniel, 63, of Fork passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on the early morning of August 31, 2019. He was born in Mullins, SC on March 18, 1956 to the late Dorothy Woodle McDaniel and Hughie McDaniel, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Minerva Avant McDaniel, two daughters, Olivia McDaniel Lara (Joe) and Delta Maxine McDaniel of Fork as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his big brother, Ronny McDaniel.Ricky retired from Home and Industrial several years ago, and has enjoyed taking care of his wife and daughters (and dogs) full time. He was a graduate of Lake View High School, a member of the Masonic Lodge and of Hopewell United Methodist Church, and found great pride in all. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Meares Funeral Home in Mullins. A graveside service will be held on Monday September 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery in Dillon, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ricky's memory to Hopewell United Methodist Church in Fork, SC in care of Terry Thompson at 2021 Buck Swamp Rd. Fork, SC 29543. An online guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Darlington man charged in Saturday shooting death of Marion man
-
Chesterfield County School District: Cheraw football coach Poole, assistant Garvin suspended from coaching duties for season's first three games
-
Three juveniles charged with making threats against Florence One Schools
-
Florence County deputies stage early morning Johnsonville drug raid
-
Person dies Saturday morning after being shot at Florence business
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.