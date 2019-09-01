DARLINGTON -- Ruth Simpson Johnson, age 90, died Saturday, August 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 on Tuesday, September 3, in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 on Tuesday at the funeral home and other times at the home, 720 Spring Street.Born in Sumter County on May 1, 1929, Ruth is the last surviving child of the late Gaither Allison Simpson and the late Fannie Christmas Simpson. She was a loving mother and a devoted housewife. She was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Darlington, where she was active in the Ladies Sunday School class.She is survived by her children; Donald (Mary Ann) Johnson of Lamar, Gregory Johnson of Florence, Jerry Johnson, Shane Johnson, both of Darlington; grandchildren, Natali Driggers, Bradley (Kelsey) Johnson and Hunter Johnson, and her great-grandchild, Brenley Johnson.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack C. Johnson, sisters, Annie Lou Chandler, Pauline Hewitt, Pearl Rogers, Louise Rogers and brothers ,James, George, Robert, Burg, Ted and John Simpson.Memorials may be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 598 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC 29532A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com .
