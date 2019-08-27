FLORENCE Henry Archie "H.A." Barrow, Jr., 76, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at John Calvin Presbyterian Church. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home.He was born in Turbeville, SC, a son of the late Henry Archie Barrow, Sr., and Elvie Marion Davis Barrow Brunson. Mr. Barrow served in the U.S. Army Reserves.H.A. was an engineer with CSX Railroad for many years until his retirement. He was also a member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church, the Florence Kiwanis Club, and the Hampton Masonic Lodge where he served as Master Mason.Mr. Barrow was predeceased by his wife, Jerie Barrow, in February, 2019; and a sister, Annette Barrow Munson.Survivors include his son, Herbie Archie Barrow (Mary Allison) of Florence; and two grandchildren, Arianna Marie Barrow and Zachary Shane Barrow.Memorials may be made to the John Calvin Presbyterian Church Music Ministry, 2000 Marsh Avenue, Florence, SC 29505.

