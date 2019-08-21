Lila M. Backus, 73, of Darlington, SC passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.Ms. Backus was born in Darlington Co., SC a daughter of the late Benjamin F. McIver and Ethel Foxe McIver. She was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tyron C. Miller, Jr., and sisters, Carrie Mae Samuels, Evelyn Joe, Eva Mae Jackson, and Jacqueline Williams.Surviving are her sons, Dwayne (Kristina) Jackson, Dwyght (Kywann) Jackson, and Darius (Kenya) Miller, all of Baltimore, MD; daughter, Yvette (Antonice) Crawley of Florence; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Americus McIver, Ben McIver, Joseph McIver, and Michael McIver, all of Baltimore, MD, Glenn McIver and Raymond Foxe, both of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Benzener Stallings, Carolyn Smith, Vanessa McIver, and Sharann Toatley, all of Baltimore, MD, and Francine Hart of New Jersey.The family will receive friends from 11 12 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Glorious Apostolic Church, 2320 Pocket Road, Darlington with the service to follow at 12:00 noon. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

