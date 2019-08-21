Lila M. Backus, 73, of Darlington, SC passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.Ms. Backus was born in Darlington Co., SC a daughter of the late Benjamin F. McIver and Ethel Foxe McIver. She was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tyron C. Miller, Jr., and sisters, Carrie Mae Samuels, Evelyn Joe, Eva Mae Jackson, and Jacqueline Williams.Surviving are her sons, Dwayne (Kristina) Jackson, Dwyght (Kywann) Jackson, and Darius (Kenya) Miller, all of Baltimore, MD; daughter, Yvette (Antonice) Crawley of Florence; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Americus McIver, Ben McIver, Joseph McIver, and Michael McIver, all of Baltimore, MD, Glenn McIver and Raymond Foxe, both of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Benzener Stallings, Carolyn Smith, Vanessa McIver, and Sharann Toatley, all of Baltimore, MD, and Francine Hart of New Jersey.The family will receive friends from 11 12 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Glorious Apostolic Church, 2320 Pocket Road, Darlington with the service to follow at 12:00 noon. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.