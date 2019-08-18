EFFINGHAM Thomas David Long, Sr., 85, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a brief illness.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens. Tom was born in Lake City, SC, a son of the late John Wilson and Inez Rogers Long. He was a truck driver for 42 years until his retirement. He was a member of Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church and the Hampton Mason Lodge, #204. Tom loved working in his yard.He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Ann Stone Long; his son, T. David Long, Jr.; a sister, Laura Ayers; and a brother, Wilson Long.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lyerly Long; two sisters, Cora Stephens and Frances Young; daughter-in-law, Joanne Long; three step-children, Donna Floyd, Rhonda Knight (David), and Emmett Floyd (Shannon); grandchildren, Matthew Long, Brock Nugent (Shannon), and Julia Alexander (Patrick); step-grandchildren: Cameron Knight, Shannon Freeman, Ashley Freeman, Lisa Floyd, Emmett Floyd III, Bree-Ayna Floyd, Savannah Knight, Brooke Floyd, and Riley Floyd; and great-grandchildren, Adaline Jean Alexander, Kaiyla Ferria, Elias Nugent, Makaio Nugent, Eric Gratia, Steven Gratia, Sarah Grace Smith, Adriana Floyd, Emmett Floyd IV, and Annleigh Denise Mathews.Memorials may be made to Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 7001 Friendfield Rd., Effingham, SC 29541.
