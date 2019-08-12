Daniel "Dan" Dynan, 80, of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Regency Hospital. He was born in Newark, NJ, the son of the late Denis and Hannah Dynan. Daniel's parents were immigrants from Ireland. Daniel was proud of his Irish heritage. He was also predeceased by his brother, Denis Dynan. Dan grew up in Harrison, NJ and graduated from Harrison High School in 1957. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Eileen Rafferty Dynan; three children, Linda (George) Wadsworth of Virginia, Dan (Beth) Dynan and Christine (Scott) Barber of Florence, six grandchildren, one sister Marie (Jack) of Kearny, NJ and seven nieces and nephews. Daniel loved spending time with his family, especially his six grandchildren; Heather, Savannah, Nicole, Ashley, McKenna and Ryan. Dan loved music, movies, history, current events, and corny jokes. Daniel worked as a drafter/designer/CAD designer for years for several different companies. He retired in 2003. Dan and Eileen enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends. Daniel has been an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church for over 40 years. A funeral service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Florence, with Entombment to follow. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM before the funeral service in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Florence or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

