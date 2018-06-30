General JamesGoodyear "Jimmy"FAIRMONT, NC -- Mr. Jimmy Goodyear, 84, died Saturday, June 30, 2018 at McLeod Medical Center, Dillon after an Illness.A funeral service will be Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at The Oakdale Baptist Church, Fairmont, NC at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Morgan Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday, July 2, 2018 at Cooke Funeral Home. Directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.
