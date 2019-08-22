BRITTON'S NECK -- Margaret Faye Rogers, 72, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. She was born December 24, 1946 in Marion County, a daughter of the late Marvin Brunson Sr. and Leila P. Brown Rogers.In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by one sister, Juliette Rogers Owens; one brother, Marvin B. "MB" Rogers Jr.; her sister in law, Helen R Rogers. Faye was a loving sister, aunt and friend to all. She was a faithful member of Nebo Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for years. She was also an avid outdoors person who enjoyed spending time at the beach.Ms. Rogers is survived by one brother, Robert Carol Rogers; two nieces, Debra Kaye Rogers and Carol Ann Hucks (Phillip); two great nieces, Ashley Sullivan (Evan) and Whitney Hucks; two great-great nieces, Harleigh Sullivan and Kenzie Sullivan; one great-great nephew, Landon Hucks and many other family and friends who will miss her. Funeral Services will be held 5pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Nebo Baptist Church with Rev. Luford Pope and Rev. Jerry Pace officiating.Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Nebo Baptist Church 6411 Hwy 908 Brittons Neck, SC 29546.Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Isgett named chief operating officer for McLeod Health
-
Fox News did not announce Tucker Carlson's replacement
-
Florence man dies in Timmonsville crash
-
Florence Police ask public's assistance to identify man
-
South Florence, West Florence, Wilson each to host one on-campus varsity football game this season
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.